WHAT'S HAPPENING: History museum opens, coin show and more...

History center

opens library

SULLIVAN — The new Moultrie County History Center would like to announce that its library is now open at 1303 S. Hamilton St. in Sullivan. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment by calling 217-728-4086.

Marshall City

Band to play

MARSHALL — Think cooler temperatures at a "Christmas in July" concert, performed by the Marshall City Band at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn.

The concert, under the direction of Heather Setzer, will feature “We Wish You A Calypso Christmas”, “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer”, “The Polar Express”, “White Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas Concert Medley”, “Twas The Night Before Christmas”, “Winter Holiday”, “Frosty’s Caribbean Holiday”, “Christmas Around The World”, “Christmas On Broadway”, and will conclude with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”.

An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lions Club popcorn wagon.

The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Farmers Market from 4 to 7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Summer coin

show planned

SPRINGFIELD — The Central Illinois Numismatic Association's 32nd annual summer coin show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield.

The show will feature 70 dealer tables with U.S. and foreign coins, state quarters, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, and paper money.

Admission is $1. Members and children under 16 get in free. Early admission will be from 7-9 a.m. for $20. For more information contact show chairman Mike Ripka at Michael.Ripka13@comcast.net

Strasburg seeks

event volunteers

STRASBURG — The village of Strasburg will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in 2024. A planning meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Strasburg Community Center. All village and country residents are invited to attend.