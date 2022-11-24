WHAT'S HAPPENING: Holiday markets, trivia night, book sales and more...

One Stop Community Christmas Trivia Night

LERNA — A trivia night fundraiser for One Stop Community Christmas will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Lincoln Fire Protection District in Lerna. Prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available.

Teams can have no more than six members. The cost is $50 per team. No preregistration is needed. Pay at the door with cash, check, or Venmo.

Oakland Christmas Market set

OAKLAND — Join the community to shop hand-crafted goods by local makers and artisans from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Lake Crest Elementary School in the all-purpose room.

Greenup Methodist to hold church bazaar

GREENUP — The Greenup United Methodist Church annual Christmas bazaar will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The Church is located at 201 N. Kentucky St., Greenup.

There will be soup, sandwiches, pies, baked goods, crafts and the cookie table.

Alpha Upsilon to have Christmas Celebration

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will hold its Christmas celebration at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the home of Recording Secretary Michelle Skinlo. Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped Christmas ornament and a gift for their Secret Sister.

RSVP by Thursday, Dec. 1, to Vicki at 217-246-6753 or Michelle at 217-234-2579.

If you would be interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha (a philanthropic service organization), they welcome any inquiries and new members. Contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.

Effingham Public Library hosting book sale

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 10, in the lower level of the library at 200 N. Third St.

The book sale features new, lightly used and vintage books in a wide array of categories including fiction, history, mystery, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi and self-improvement.

Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.

The book sale also will feature a selection of DVDs and CDs.

Donations of good, slightly-used books are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.