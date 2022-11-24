WHAT'S HAPPENING: Holiday markets, trivia night, book sales and more...

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One Stop Community Christmas Trivia Night

LERNA — A trivia night fundraiser for One Stop Community Christmas will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Lincoln Fire Protection District in Lerna. Prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available.

Teams can have no more than six members. The cost is $50 per team. No preregistration is needed. Pay at the door with cash, check, or Venmo.

Oakland Christmas Market set

OAKLAND — Join the community to shop hand-crafted goods by local makers and artisans from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Lake Crest Elementary School in the all-purpose room.

Greenup Methodist to hold church bazaar

GREENUP — The Greenup United Methodist Church annual Christmas bazaar will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The Church is located at 201 N. Kentucky St., Greenup.

There will be soup, sandwiches, pies, baked goods, crafts and the cookie table.

Alpha Upsilon to have Christmas Celebration

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will hold its Christmas celebration at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the home of Recording Secretary Michelle Skinlo. Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped Christmas ornament and a gift for their Secret Sister.

RSVP by Thursday, Dec. 1, to Vicki at 217-246-6753 or Michelle at 217-234-2579.

If you would be interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha (a philanthropic service organization), they welcome any inquiries and new members. Contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.

Effingham Public Library hosting book sale

EFFINGHAM —  The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 10, in the lower level of the library at 200 N. Third St.

The book sale features new, lightly used and vintage books in a wide array of categories including fiction, history, mystery, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi and self-improvement. 

Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.

The book sale also will feature a selection of DVDs and CDs.

Donations of good, slightly-used books are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.

If you have questions about the book sale, call the library at 217-342-2464, Ext. 1, or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.

