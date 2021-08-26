WHAT'S HAPPENING: Jeep run, Pheasants Forever banquet, and more

Alzheimer's Jeep Run to be held

CHARLESTON — The second Alzheimer’s Jeep Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 28.

All vehicles are welcome to join and will meet at the Brick House Bar and Grill in Charleston at 10 a.m. and will take off at 11 a.m.. The ride will include music, food and prizes.

Pheasants Forever banquet in Mattoon

MATTOON — The 19th annual Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever banquet will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Mattoon Eagles Club.

Money raised benefits conservation efforts in Coles and Cumberland counties. The evening includes a meal, games, live and silent auctions, and thousands of dollars worth or prizes like guns, hunting- and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles. Reserve tickets at lincolnheritagepf@gmail.com or call 217-246-8680.

Charleston Library offering apple craft

CHARLESTON — Celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library by grabbing a Take & Make apple craft and making it at home.

Kid’s Take and Make crafts are designed for ages 3-12. This apple craft will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk from Monday, Aug. 30,to Sunday, Sept. 12, while supplies last.

Supplies you will need at home are glue or glue stick, safety scissors, and crayons/colored pencils. Parental supervision is advised. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate.

For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, with Grand Prairie Friends for their first-Saturday-of-the-month volunteer workday at Warbler Ridges.

Meet at the red shack near the end of Daileyville Road (CR 470 N), south of Charleston.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information. To receive email notifications, contact thorsenhutton@gmail.com.

Postcard show set in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — A total of 25 professional postcard dealers from nine states are slated to gather for the upcoming 45th annual Metro East postcard show in Collinsville.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Collinsville VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St. (Highway 159).

Dealers from Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, California, Texas and Tennessee will offer over one million vintage (1890s–1960s) picture postcards and supplies to collectors.

For more information, contact Tom Snyder at 618-531-4189 or by email at the.snyders@charter.net.

