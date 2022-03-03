WHAT'S HAPPENING: JROTC Enchanted Ball; Band Binga fundraiser

JROTC Enchanted Ball at MHS

MATTOON — Community members over age 50 are invited to dance and enjoy refreshments on Sunday, March 6, at the Mattoon High School JROTC's Enchanted Ball.

Admission will be free for this dance that the Corps of Cadets has scheduled for 2-4:30 p.m. in the main gym at the high school. The event will also include opportunities for participants to win prizes.

Casey-Westfield band fundraiser planned

CASEY — The Casey-Westfield band will be having a Band Binga on Sunday, March 13, at Roosevelt Junior High School. Tickets are $15 each for 15 games and may be purchased from high school and junior high band members or by calling the high school at 217-932-2175.

The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. People may come and eat lunch at the junior high before the games begin. Games will begin at 1:30 p.m.

There will be prizes from vendors like: J&K Mitchell, Jim Thompson Auto, Thirty-One, Preferred Bank, Casey State Bank, First Neighbor Bank, Westfield Graphics, Avon, Casey’s and numerous other vendors.

In addition, door prizes will be handed out from local merchants between games. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and other prize drawings. Menu items include: pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, pop, and bottled water.

For more information, call Brent Ritter at 217-932-2175.

