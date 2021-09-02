WHAT'S HAPPENING: Labor Day breakfast, Life Center Golf Outing

Lions Club hosting Labor Day breakfast

ARTHUR — The Arthur Atwood Lions Club is hosting a breakfast on Labor Day as part of the Cheese Festival. The event will be held on Monday, Sept. 6, at the Arthur Community Building, 120 E. Progress St.

Serving will be from 6-10 a.m. A free will donation will be taken. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, milk, juice, and coffee.

The Arthur Atwood Lions Club contributes to student scholarships and various charities in the area including local food pantries and Christmas funds, ball leagues, and the Arthur Grade School backpack program, as well as Camp Lions, a summer camp for those with vision and hearing needs. Local activities include providing eyeglasses and hearing aids for the needy, sponsoring the end-of-summer pool party and ALAH post prom, and many other school activities and community charities.

For more information on the breakfast, contact Lion Jennifer Perrine at 217-254-1703 or jperrine89@gmail.com.

Life Center Golf Outing registration

CHARLESTON — Come and support the Life Center serving seniors in Clark and Cumberland counties at the 12th annual Life Center Golf Outing to be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bent Tree Golf Course in Charleston.

Tee time is at 1 p.m. for this 18 hole, 1-4 person scramble. The $50 per person cost includes green fees, cart with snacks, pop/water, dinner, trophies and prizes

Contact the Life Center at 217-849-3695 to sign up your team.

