 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
What’s Happening

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Last Conservation Day of season; Christmas Carnival

  • 0

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold their final workday of the fall from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Walnut Point State Park north of Oakland to work on multiflora rose. Follow the park road around to the Pleasant View Picnic Area.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Westfield Christmas Carnival to be held

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Christmas Carnival will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the gym. Santa arrives at 4 p.m.

Chili and vegetable soup, corn dogs, veggie tray popcorn and drink will be served. Donations accepted.

A silent auction will be held alongside many vendors and a bake sale, a 50/50 drawing and  other raffle items.

Live Christmas trees will also be for sale.

This event is sponsored by the Westfield Improvement League, an organization meant to improve the village of Westfield and to better the standard of living for its residents.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals Vs. Bears

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals Vs. Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News