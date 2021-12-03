WHAT'S HAPPENING: Last Conservation Day of season; Christmas Carnival

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold their final workday of the fall from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Walnut Point State Park north of Oakland to work on multiflora rose. Follow the park road around to the Pleasant View Picnic Area.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Westfield Christmas Carnival to be held

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Christmas Carnival will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the gym. Santa arrives at 4 p.m.

Chili and vegetable soup, corn dogs, veggie tray popcorn and drink will be served. Donations accepted.

A silent auction will be held alongside many vendors and a bake sale, a 50/50 drawing and other raffle items.

Live Christmas trees will also be for sale.

This event is sponsored by the Westfield Improvement League, an organization meant to improve the village of Westfield and to better the standard of living for its residents.

