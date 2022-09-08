WHAT'S HAPPENING: LGBTQ+ picnic in Charleston; Fall Book Sale at EIU; Quarter auction and more...

Artist open house at Flourishes

SHELBYVILLE — Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes invites the public to the opening "Drawn to Trees," a new fine arts exhibit featuring the art of Carol Kessler from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the ballroom.

Kessler will be present to answer questions and comment of the display of 28 pieces that were mostly created in oil paint sticks and in pastels, many within this year.

Flourishes is located at 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville and is elevator accessible. Other exhibits that can also be viewed are Karen Edward’s art quilts, Sue Watt’s wine-themed watercolors and and Jan Kappes’ alcohol-based ink paintings.

For more information visit keepersofthearts.weebly.com or call Keepers of the Arts at 217-827-5690.

Coles Progressives to hold LGBTQ+ picnic

CHARLESTON — Coles Progressives will hold an LGBTQ+ picnic from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Kiwanis Park in Charleston.

The event is a free, open to the community family picnic for and in celebration of the local LGBT+ community.

Organizers ask that attendees bring their own food as COVID restrictions still mean people shouldn't share food outside their immediate family.

PFLAG and Pride, both EIU campus organizations, will have members attending to provide resources materials.

For more information, contact colesprogressives@gmail.com.

Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew to perform

MARTINSVILLE — Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew will perform at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

This concert will include hits from music legends, such as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, the Beach Boys and Elton John.

The concert is free and sponsored by Martinsville on the Move.

Concessions will be available starting at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

Fall Book Sale planned at Booth Library

CHARLESTON — Booth Library will host its Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, outside the south entrance of the library.

A large selection of books in all subject areas and hundreds of paperback fiction titles will be available for purchase. No patrons will be allowed to browse or purchase items prior to the 9 a.m. start time.

All items have been donated by the campus and local communities. The proceeds from the sale are used to enhance library programs and services.

In case of inclement weather, the sale will be postponed or moved inside. For the latest information, check the library website, library.eiu.edu, or find Booth Library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

American Legion Quarter Auction scheduled

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, Sept. 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m.

The auction will feature over 15 vendors with items including crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware and more.

Profits from the action, held the third Thursday of each month, benefit American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to Epsilon Sigma Alpha Omega Nu.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in over $28,000 for the community projects.