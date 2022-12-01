WHAT'S HAPPENING: Local Christmas events and more!

Workday set for multiflora rose removal

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, to remove multiflora rose at Walnut Point State Park. Meet at the Pleasant Grove picnic area.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Christmas Traditions in Sullivan set

SULLIVAN — Christmas Traditions in downtown Sullivan will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday Dec. 2.

The lighted Christmas parade will be held at 6 p.m.

Numerous other activities are also planned for the evening, including a Santa’s Little Helper Workshop for kids featuring make-and-take crafts, cookie decorating, carriage rides, and a performance by the Junior Sullivan Singers.

Candy Canes on Main event in Casey

CASEY — Candy Canes on Main 2022 will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Main Street in Casey.

This event will feature food trucks, downtown shopping, a lighted holiday parade, visits with Santa, an ugly sweater 5k, a caroling concert, a scavenger hunt, jingle-jeep displays, performances by Caleb Francis and Lazy Jane, and more.

For more information and for a complete schedule, visit candycanesonmain.com.

EIU Holiday Hustle 5K is Saturday

CHARLESTON — The EIU Holiday Hustle 5K to benefit One Stop Community Christmas will be Saturday, Dec. 3.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information and to register.

Casey-Westfield band to hold jazz concert

CASEY — The Casey-Westfield Band Department will present the annual Christmas Jazz Concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Casey Nazarene Church.

Tickets are on sale from junior high and high school band members or by calling the high school. Tickets are $12 per person. Please reserve tickets in advance.

There will be a catered dinner and silent dessert auction. The dinner menu includes Tuscan chicken, mashed potatoes, homemade noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, homemade dinner rolls, and iced tea or lemonade.