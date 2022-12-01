WHAT'S HAPPENING: Local Christmas events and more!

SULLIVAN — Christmas Traditions in downtown Sullivan will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday Dec. 2.
The lighted Christmas parade will be held at 6 p.m.
Numerous other activities are also planned for the evening, including a Santa’s Little Helper Workshop for kids featuring make-and-take crafts, cookie decorating, carriage rides, and a performance by the Junior Sullivan Singers.
Candy Canes on Main event in Casey
CASEY — Candy Canes on Main 2022 will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Main Street in Casey.
This event will feature food trucks, downtown shopping, a lighted holiday parade, visits with Santa, an ugly sweater 5k, a caroling concert, a scavenger hunt, jingle-jeep displays, performances by Caleb Francis and Lazy Jane, and more.
CHARLESTON — The EIU Holiday Hustle 5K to benefit One Stop Community Christmas will be Saturday, Dec. 3.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information and to register.
Casey-Westfield band to hold jazz concert
CASEY — The Casey-Westfield Band Department will present the annual Christmas Jazz Concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Casey Nazarene Church.
Tickets are on sale from junior high and high school band members or by calling the high school. Tickets are $12 per person. Please reserve tickets in advance.
There will be a catered dinner and silent dessert auction. The dinner menu includes Tuscan chicken, mashed potatoes, homemade noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, homemade dinner rolls, and iced tea or lemonade.
For more information, contact Casey-Westfield High School at 217-932-2175.
