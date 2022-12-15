WHAT'S HAPPENING: Local Christmas events and more!

Pizza, pajamas and Santa event in Gays

GAYS — The Village Hall in Gays will host a pizza, pajamas and Santa event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Kids can get pictures with Santa and get their last-minute gift requests in. A free-will donation will be taken for pizza, cookie and drinks. PJs are encouraged but not required.

Proceeds will benefit next summer’s Two-Story Outhouse Festival in Gays.

Bible Baptist to hold Christmas Cantata

MATTOON — Join The Bible Baptist Church, 3401 Marion Ave. for their Christmas presentation “The Greatest Story Ever Told” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and at 10:30 Sunday, Dec. 18.

Historical Society planning grand reopening

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will close Friday, Dec. 23 and reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5..

This has been a very busy year for the Society, from acquiring a new building, moving and setting up the library and the museum with many new ways to research historical and family records and setting up many new displays in the museum that depict Moultrie County history and the people of Moultrie County who lived and work there.

Plans being made for a grand opening to take place in the spring, along with many outdoor displays that will take place during the new year.

For more information, contact 217-728-4085.

Scott Wattles Christmas show on Saturday

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center will present Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew's Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, as they perform Christmas classics, such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Silver Bells,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and more.

Tickets are $20, for all seats.

To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit ticketmaster.com/epc.