WHAT'S HAPPENING: Local Christmas events and more!

Christmas in Kansas set for Saturday

KANSAS — Christmas in Kansas will be held from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Events will include a vendor fair at the Christian Church; a showing of the movie “The Star”; escape rooms, a Christmas parade, food vendors including s'mores, hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts and more; tree lighting; reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”; live music and the inaugural lighted Christmas parade.

For more information or a complete schedule, visit the village of Kansas Facebook page.

Benefit to be held for Scarlett McBride

TOLEDO — A benefit for Scarlett McBride will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Toledo American Legion.

Doors open at 2 p.m. for early bird binga with regular binga from 3-6 p.m. The costs is 10 games for $15.

A silent auction will be held from 3-6 p.m. with a live auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bake sale, lottery tree raffle, and 50/50 raffle also will be held.

Less is More will be performing classic rock from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

All proceeds will help with expenses incurred in McBride's battle against breast cancer.

For more information, or to make a direct donation, look up Scarlett’s story on Facebook, or call 217-549-4587.

Little Theatre to debut 'White Christmas'

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre on the Square will present "White Christmas" from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.