 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Local Christmas events and more!

  • 0

Christmas in Kansas set for Saturday

KANSAS — Christmas in Kansas will be held from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Events will include a vendor fair at the Christian Church; a showing of the movie “The Star”; escape rooms, a Christmas parade, food vendors including s'mores, hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts and more; tree lighting; reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”; live music and the inaugural lighted Christmas parade.

For more information or a complete schedule, visit the village of Kansas Facebook page.

Benefit to be held for Scarlett McBride 

TOLEDO — A benefit for Scarlett McBride will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Toledo American Legion.

Doors open at 2 p.m. for early bird binga with regular binga from 3-6 p.m. The costs is 10 games for $15.

A silent auction will be held from 3-6 p.m. with a live auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bake sale, lottery tree raffle, and 50/50 raffle also will be held.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Less is More will be performing classic rock from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

All proceeds will help with expenses incurred in McBride's battle against breast cancer. 

For more information, or to make a direct donation, look up Scarlett’s story on Facebook, or call 217-549-4587.

Sing along with these musical moments from Christmas movies. For this list, we’ll be looking at memorable musical interludes from our favourite Christmas classics whether funny, nostalgic or just plain heart-warming.

Little Theatre to debut 'White Christmas'

SULLIVAN — The Little Theatre on the Square will present "White Christmas" from Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets visit thelittletheatre.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton tease exciting new music

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton tease exciting new music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News