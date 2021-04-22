WHAT'S HAPPENING: Make and Take crafts; Alpha Upsilon banquet

Paper flower make and take craft

CHARLESTON — Celebrate Earth Day, May Day, and Mother’s Day by making a paper flower with Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make Craft available for pick up in person or through their curbside service

The paper flower craft will be available through Saturday, May 8, or while supplies last. For curbside pickup, just call the curbside phone number posted in the parking lot to let them know how many crafts you would like, and staff will bring them to the pickup table in the foyer for pick-up.

For this paper flower craft, all supplies and instructions are provided. As always, parental supervision is advised. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Alpha Upsilon sets spring banquet

CHARLESTON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Officers will be hosting a Spring Banquet on Tuesday, April 27, at the Charleston Country Club with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. for ESA members and guest. RSVP to Vice President Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.

