WHAT'S HAPPENING: Make and Take Crafts, EVS conservation day

Apple tree craft available

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take & Make craft available though Sunday, Oct. 10, is an apple tree featuring your child’s handprint. Take and Make crafts are designed for children ages 3-12. You may pick up the craft from the KidSpace desk and take it home to make it.

Supplies you will need at home are safety scissors, glue/glue stick, and crayons/colored pencils. Parental supervision is advised. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, call 217-345-1514.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, for invasives removal at Lakeview Park. Take McKinley Avenue in Charleston to the parking at the end of the road.

EVS leaders Kent Macy and Larry Thorsen will not be able to attend this workday so those volunteers who would like to work on bush honeysuckle removal that day can contact Larry at 217-549-1555 or thorsenhutton@gmail.com to arrange to get tools.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.