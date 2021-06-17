WHAT'S HAPPENING: Make and Take crafts, Marshall Band Concert, Saturday Market, Conservation Day

Pride month sidewalk chalk project

CHARLESTON — Youngsters can show their support for Pride month and for their LGBTQA+ friends, family, and neighbors with sidewalk chalk generously provided by the local chapter of PLFAG for the Kid’s Take and Make at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Sidewalk chalk will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk Monday, June 21, through Sunday, June 27, one per student, while supplies last.

PFLAG provides support, education & advocacy for LGBTQA+ individuals, their family, and friends to create safe, diverse, and understanding communities.

This is a free program for kids and teens, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

Marshall band concert to be held

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform a concert on Friday, June 18, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. under the direction of Blake Reynolds.

The concert will include “The Klaxon”, “Movie Blockbusters”, “El Relicario”, “In the Shining of the Stars”, Symphonic Suite from “Star Trek”, “Instant Concert”, “El Capitan March”, “Out of the Shadows”, “ Pixar Movie Magic”, “Circus Days”, and conclude with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”.

Band concerts are free and open to the public and held each Friday evening through Aug. 13. In conjunction with most concerts, many organizations will host ice cream socials and provide refreshments alongside The Lions Club antique popcorn wagon.

Saturday Market scheduled in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur will continue Saturday, June 19, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, Arthur, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors will include homemade crafts, woodworking, antiques, furniture, collectibles, pet supplies and many direct sales.

For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at at Hanley Prairie in Fox Ridge State Park. Turn west off Route 130 at CR 300N, follow the road to the end and park in the hunter parking.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information. To receive email notifications, contact thorsenhutton@gmail.com.

