WHAT'S HAPPENING: Marshall City Band Concert; 5K Run/Walk and more...

Marshall City band concert

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.

The concert will feature “The Stars and Stripes Forever March”, “America, The Beautiful”, “Armed Forces Salute”, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “Irving Berlin’s America”, “Each Time You Tell Their Story”, “The Message on the Rock”, “National Emblem March”, “Semper Fidelis March”, “Washington Post March” and conclude with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”.

An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lion’s Club popcorn wagon.

The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Farmers Market from 4-7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Stars & Stripes 5k run/walk

MATTOON — The Stars & Stripes 5k, in memory of Anthony V. Sheehan, the first person with Down syndrome to graduate from Mattoon High School, will be held Saturday, July 2, at the 19th Street Dairy Queen in Mattoon.

Race day registration and packet pick-up begin at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. in front of Mattoon City Hall.

This is a non-timed 3.1 mile fun run/walk. Strollers are welcome. Every participant will receive a shirt, medal and a DQ treat.

For more information, visit "Stars & Stripes 5K" on Facebook.

Weightlifting

registration set

for Bagelfest

MATTOON — Relentless Fitness in Mattoon will hosting "Battle for the Bagel," the first powerlifting meet to be held in Mattoon in nearly 30 years, on Saturday, July 16, at Peterson Park, during Bagelfest.

The first life will be at 5 p.m.

The winner of each division will be crowned Mr. and Ms. Mattoon, as an homage to the bodybuilding contest that used to take place at Bagelfest. Registration closes Sunday, July 3. For more information, contact Colton Anderson at Coltonanderson58@gmail.com.

Fourth of July fish fry set

CASEY — The Casey VFW, located at South Central Avenue, will host a 4th of July fish fry, with serving beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until sold out. Meals are $10 with dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out available.

WCTU to hold meeting

CHARLESTON — The Woman's Christian Temperance Union will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Lincoln Garden Restaurant in Charleston.

The special guest for the event will be Tom Royal, speaking on his experience with the Gideons.

Men and women visitors members welcome.

For more information, call 217-234-9827.

