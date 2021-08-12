WHAT'S HAPPENING: Marshall City Band Concert; townwide yard sales

Band to hold last concert of season

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform its last concert of the season at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn .

The concert will open with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”, “Zeus: King of Gods”, soundtrack highlights from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “American’s We”, “An Irish Rhapsody”, “The Stars and Stripes Forever March”.

The band would like to thank the community for their continued support of the summer concerts and invite you to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the concert along with popcorn from the Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon.

Oakland, Hindsboro set citywide yard sales

OAKLAND — The Oakland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 38th Annual Fall Citywide Yard Sale in Oakland starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

In conjunction with this event, Hindsboro, six miles west on Route 133, is also having its city wide yard sale.

Maps will be available at McQueen Lumber in Oakland. For more information call 217-346-2125.

