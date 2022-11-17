WHAT'S HAPPENING: Mattoon Middle School chili supper and more...

Workday set for honeysuckle removal

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for bush honeysuckle removal. Meet at the parking area at the end of McKinley Avenue in Charleston.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Books Between Bites to be held

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon on Monday, Nov. 21, in the meeting room in the library basement.

Rebecca Thurn will review the novel "Love and Ruin" by Paula McLain, the story of Ernest Hemingway's tumultuous third marriage to journalist Martha Gelhorn.

Coffee and iced tea will be served. Attendees are welcome to bring a sack lunch.

Mattoon Middle School chili supper

MATTOON — The Mattoon Middle School community chili supper will be held from 4:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the gymnasium and cafeteria.

The menu will feature chili, hotdogs, chips, desserts and drinks.