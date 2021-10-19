WHAT'S HAPPENING: MHS Chess Team fundraiser; Casey-Westfield drive thru fundraiser

MHS Chess team selling Cardinals calendars as fundraiser

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School chess team has begun selling 2022 St. Louis Cardinals calendars as a fundraiser.

The calendars cost $16 and include the complete 2022 spring training and regular season schedules, photographs of Cardinals past and present, and coupons good in the St. Louis area.

Those interested in purchasing calendars can contact chess team coach Jeremy Gibson at 217-238-7880 or jeremygibson@mcusd2.com.

Band holding porkburger, ribeye fundraiser

CASEY — The Casey-Westfield band will be having a ribeye and porkburger drive-thru on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4-6:30 p.m. on the North side of the high school by the band room (rain or shine). They will cook in the Ag Shop if raining.

Prices for a pork burger meal is $6 for a 1/3 pound sandwich and a ribeye meal is $10. Meal includes sandwich, chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.

Pork Burger sandwich only, $4, ribeye sandwich only, $8.

For more information, contact Brent Ritter at 217-932-2175.

