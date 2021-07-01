WHAT'S HAPPENING: Movies at Lytle, Hot Dog Fundraiser, and more

Hot dog event to benefit park

STRASBURG — SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network) welcomes the public to "Red, White, Blue and Foot longs, Too,” Saturday, July 2 at the 32 Below Bar and Grill patio, 101 S Walnut St.

They’ll be serving foot long hot dogs with all the fixings, chili-cheese nachos and desserts from 5-8 p.m. Proceeds support park improvement projects. Carry-out will be available. This event is for all ages.

Free movies in Lytle Park

MATTOON — Free Movies in Lytle Park continues at dusk on Friday, July 2, with a screening of "Wonder Woman: 1984." This is a free family, friendly event. Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Next week's movie is "Sonic: The Hedgehog."

Marshall band concert set

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform a concert on Friday, July 2, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. under the direction of Blake Reynolds.

The concert will begin with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, and continue with “Washington Post March”, “Salute to American Jazz”, “American Riversongs”, “Semper Fidelis March”, “Amber Waves of Grain”, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “National Emblem March”, “Grease!”, Armed Forces Salute”, and conclude with “The Stars and Stripes Forever, March”.

Band concerts are free and open to the public and held each Friday evening through Aug. 13. In conjunction with most concerts, many organizations will host ice cream socials and provide refreshments alongside The Lions Club antique popcorn wagon.

Fish Fry scheduled at Casey VFW

CASEY — The Casey VFW will host a fish dinner following the parade on Saturday, July 3. Serving will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Meals are $10 each and also include baked beans and coleslaw.

New Take and Make craft available

CHARLESTON — Kids and teens, get crafty with a packet of Crayola Model Magic Air Dry Clay from Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Kid’s Take and Make.

This Kid’s Take and Make Craft will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk Monday, July 5, through Sunday, July 11, while supplies last.

Projects can be colorized with markers or paint once dry.

This is a free program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

