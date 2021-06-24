WHAT'S HAPPENING: Movies at Lytle, Oakland Fourth Celebration, and more

Free movies in Lytle Park

MATTOON —Free Movies in Lytle Park continues at dusk on Friday, June 25, with a screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." This is a free family, friendly event. Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Next week's movie is "Wonder Woman: 1984"

Oakland to hold Independence Day celebration

OAKLAND — Oakland will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, June 26, at Oakland Community School, North Teeter Street. The day will include a car show starting at 9 a.m., food vendors, Hemi Motor Sports kid’s demo derby at 11 a.m., and the Freedom Parade at 2 p.m., where three attendees will win cash prizes of $125, $75 and $50. Oakland Chamber of Commerce parade walkers will be handing out tickets. There’s also a bags tournament at 3 p.m. and fireworks after dusk.

Marshall band concert set

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform a concert on Friday, June 25, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. under the direction of Blake Reynolds.

The concert will include “Pixar Movie Magic”, “On A Hymnsong of Philip Bliss”, “All Glory Told”, “On the Mall”, “Brave Spirit”, “Legends of Rock!”, “Shenandoah”, “Takeda Lullaby”, “Where Eagles Soar”, “Washington Post”, and conclude with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Band concerts are free and open to the public and held each Friday evening through Aug. 13. In conjunction with most concerts, many organizations will host ice cream socials and provide refreshments alongside The Lions Club antique popcorn wagon.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Lafferty Nature Center.

They will host a large number of teenage volunteers with their adult supervisors. Please arrive by 8:30 a.m. to help get everyone organized. Volunteers will cut and stump spray bush honeysuckle, while others will carry away the branches. Park in back of Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information. To receive email notifications, contact thorsenhutton@gmail.com.

Pokémon Take and Make craft

CHARLESTON — Pick up Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Take and Make Pokémon Bookbiter Craft for kids and teens at the KidSpace desk on Monday, June 28, through Saturday, July 3.

For this Pokémon Bookbiter craft, you will need safety scissors, crayons or colored pencils, and glue. As always, parental supervision is advised. Take the materials to make your craft at home. This is a free program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, call 217-345-1514.

