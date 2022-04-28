WHAT'S HAPPENING: Neoga FFA greenhouse sale and more...

Art talk featuring local artist

MATTOON — An art talk featuring local artist Kirby Pringle will be held from 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 29 at the Lone Elm Room of the Mattoon Train Station.

The topic of the event will be "Using Social Media and the Internet to Promote and Sell Artwork."

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, for the Annual EVS walk at Rocky Branch Nature Preserve. Meet at the cafe in Clarksville for carpooling.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Neoga FFA to hold greenhouse sale

NEOGA — The Neoga FFA chapter’s greenhouse will be open for business for a plant sale from 3-6 p.m. Friday, April 2 and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, continuing every following Friday and Saturday at the same times until they’re sold out. Hanging baskets, potted arrangements, individual flowers, vegetable plants, and more will be available for purchase.

Benefit for Ma'Liya White to be held

CHARLESTON — A benefit for Ma’Liya White will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Charleston Elks Lodge.

The event will feature a silent auction, bake sale, 50/50, raffles and binga. If you’d like to donate an item for the silent auction or raffle, please call 217-218-0849.

Alpha Upsilon to hold business meeting

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will have their upcoming business meeting on a new date and location.

Members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

At this meeting, members are asked to bring four dozen cookies. These will be given to Mattoon and Charleston police departments in recognition and support of National Law Enforcement Month.

A “Fiesta for a Cause” St. Jude fundraiser will be held all day at Juanito’s on Thursday, May 5.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an International leadership and service organization that supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter seals, Hope for Heroes and Camp New Hope, One Stop Community Christmas and the annual St. Jude Save a Child’s Life Traffic Stop.

Call Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774 to learn more about the organization.

