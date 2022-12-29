WHAT'S HAPPENING: New Year's music and more!

New Year's Eve at Mattoon Eagles

MATTOON — Spend New Years Eve at the Mattoon Eagles with Sound City performing Saturday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., band starts at 8 p.m.

This event is open to the public. Cost is $5 per person. Attendees must be 21.

Bring your own snacks, no outside beverages allowed.

New Year's Eve party in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — A New Year's Eve party will be held from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Shelbyville VFW Post 4829.

Please bring your favorite dish. Finger foods will be available

The Country Sky Band will perform. There is no cover charge.

Alpha Upsilon to hold business meeting

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will hold their business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Members will meet at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 312 North 19th St.

Speaker Katrina Butler will share information on the new Mattoon dog park.

If you would be interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha (a philanthropic service organization), they welcome any inquiries and new members; contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.