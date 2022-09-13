WHAT'S HAPPENING: Nixon sandwich speaker; personal assistant training

Nixon sandwich topic of history gathering

SULLIVAN — Stories about the day Richard Nixon spoke to thousands at Sullivan's Buffalo Celebration during his presidential campaign in 1960 will be presented by Steve Jenne at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 15, at the Moultrie County History Center, 1303 Hamilton St., Sullivan.

Jenne of Springfield, formerly of Sullivan, was a Boy Scout acting as security during one of the biggest events in Sullivan's history. He picked up Nixon's half-eaten sandwich, took it home and put it in the freezer. Many years later, Jenne and the sandwich appeared on the "The Tonight Show" and "I Got a Secret" in New York, among other venues. "The Sandwich that Changed My Life", a book by Scot England, will be available.

The public is invited to attend.

Personal assistant training to be held

TOLEDO — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting a personal assistant training from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Life Center of Cumberland County, 507 E. Main Street, Toledo.

Those who successfully complete the training will be placed on the personal assistant state registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently, and wish to hire a personal assistant can request a referral list to identify prospective employees.

Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are optional.