WHAT'S HAPPENING: Poppy Days cancelled, quarter auction scheduled

Legion's poppy sale cancelled

MATTOON — The Poppy Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 7-8 by the Mattoon American Legion Auxiliary has been cancelled.

Quarter Auction for The Haven

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, May 20. The auction will feature 15 plus vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to The Haven.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in $24,400 for the community projects.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink are available. Open to the public. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

Gaslight to host show, reception