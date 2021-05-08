WHAT'S HAPPENING: Quarter auction, art exhibit scheduled

American Legion to hold quarter auction

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a quarter auction Thursday, May 20. The auction will feature 15 plus vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates, kitchenware, and more.

The auction is a monthly event, held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to The Haven.

The monthly quarter auction has brought in $24,400 for the community projects.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bidding starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink are available. Open to the public. The American Legion is located at 1903 Maple Ave., Mattoon.

Gaslight to host show, reception

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony will be hosting the first art show and artist reception for 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 15, with an exhibition showcasing prints and original drawings of former Marshall resident Kay Totten Woodard and the clay sculptors of her sister, Jane Totten Isenberg of St. Louis.

Both sisters were born and raised in Terre Haute, Ind., and graduated from State Lab School.