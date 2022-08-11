WHAT'S HAPPENING: Rummage sale, Relay for Life Breakfast, whiffle-ball benefit and more...

City band sets

last concert

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform their last concert of the 147th concert season at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn.

The concert will open with “The Star-Spangled Banner”, followed by “Americans We”, music from the Walt Disney/Pixar film “Cars”, “Ancient Irish Hymn” “Commemorative March”, “Beguine for Flutes”, “A Disney March Spectacular”, “Among the Clouds”, “Where Eagles Soar”, “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic”, “Shenandoah”, highlights from “The Sound of Music”, “El Capitan March”, and conclude with “The Stars and Stripes Forever March”.

An ice cream social will be held Friday and the Lions Club popcorn wagon will be on hand.

The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Farmers Market from 4 to 7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Cancer survivor

breakfast set

MATTOON — A survivor breakfast in advance of this year's Relay For Life will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the American Legion in Mattoon. If a survivor or caregiver needs to be added to the list please let us know.

Organizers for this year's 2022 Relay For Life of Coles County still need teams and survivors to join them for this year's race. Their game-based theme is “LIFE may be a TWISTER but SORRY Cancer we’re in it to win it!”.

The Relay will be held at from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Peterson Park, Mattoon. The event will also feature games, live entertainment, an opening ceremony, a luminaria ceremony and survivor recognition.

Any questions can be directed to Jessica Seeley at 217-254-5049 or Kathy Beals at 217-273-1687.

Rummage sale

on Aug. 12-13

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will have its annual Back to School Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, August 12-13.

The sale will be held in the former Deb’s clothing store (located by Durham’s Sporting Goods) at the Cross County Mall.

The rummage sale will be open from 9 a.m-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Alpha Upsilon supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hope for Heroes and Camp New Hope.

Old base ball

at Fox Ridge

CHARLESTON — 1858 vintage base ball games will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston.

The Summit Station Signalmen will take on the Saint Louis Brown Stockings at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend and check out the true history of American baseball using the language and terminology of 1858, and are encouraged to dress in period clothing and join in the fun. This is a promotional event to recruit players for the Signalmen and start a new team in Charleston.

For more information, contact the Signalmen at signalman67@yahoo.com.

Wiffle ball

to aid Sowers

TOLEDO — A "Bring it Home for Bill" benefit for Bill Sowers will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Toledo American Legion

The fundraiser will include a Wiffle Ball tournament, pulled pork dinner, silent and live auction, gun raffle and Yeti cooler raffle. The Wiffle Ball tournament will begin at 10 a.m., the auction at 11 a.m. and the meal at 3 p.m.

Run for Fallen

on Aug. 20

CHARLESTON — The annual Illinois Run for the Fallen will be held from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Charleston High School track.

This event honors and remembers Illinois service members who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. You’ll run or walk one mile for your chosen service member, or one can be assigned to you. Register at charlestonillinois.org.

Harvest Run at

Windsor picnic

WINDSOR — The 13th annual Harvest Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the Windsor Harvest Picnic.

Entry fee is $25 for adults; $20 for 11-17 year-olds; and $15 for kids 10 and under.

Fire, police

event in Neoga

NEOGA — The Neoga fire and police departments are hosting an End of Summer Last Hoorah on Saturday, Aug. 20.

At noon, the sirens will go off and the town will have a community water balloon fight at Jennings Park. The filling of the water balloons will begin at 10 a.m. The fight will be divided into a "kids" side and "adult" side.

This free event is open to everyone, with no advance registration required.