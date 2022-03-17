WHAT'S HAPPENING: Saturday Market in Arthur; Postcard show

Saturday Market in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur will continue Saturday, March 19, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors usually include homemade crafts such as woodworking, candles, soaps, dried fruit, tumblers, embroidered towels, T-shirts, aprons along with your direct sales and honey. New products are added every month.

In April, organizers of the market will hold a benefit for the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur, offering sub sandwiches, soups, cakes and cinnamon rolls.

For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Lafferty Nature Center for invasives removal. Park behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Books Between Bites at Mattoon library

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host the next Books Between Bites meeting at noon on Monday, March 21, in the Community Room in the lower basement.

Library Director Carl Walworth will preview the book "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi. The book is a Pulitzer Prize finalist published in 2016. In this autobiography, Kalanithi describes his path to become a top-flight neurosurgeon with a promising future to a relatively young man dealing with a devastating cancer diagnosis. Packed with emotion and many thought provoking life lessons, the story deals with public education, a young adult sorting out his career path and ultimately dealing with both how to live and how to die.

Attendees may bring a sack lunch if they so desire. Coffee and ice tea will be served.

Postcard show returns to Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE — A total of 22 professional postcard dealers from nine states are slated to gather for the upcoming 31st annual Metro East Postcard Show and Sale, originally planned for 2020. COVID prevented organizers from having a show in 2020 and 2021.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Collinsville VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St.

The show will feature 100 tables of dealers and is a perfect event for veteran collectors, beginners, or anyone interested in the hobby.

The show. one of the largest of its type in the Midwest, offers free admission, free appraisals, and daily attendance prizes.

For more information, contact Tom Snyder at 618-531-4189 or by email at the.snyders@charter.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.