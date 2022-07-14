WHAT'S HAPPENING: Strasburg Celebration planning session; Mattoon Car show and more...

Marshall City band concert

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of guest conductor Austin Spillman.

The concert will open with “The Minnesota March”, selections from “Encanto”, “A Festival Prelude”, “Fantasy On A Russian Air”, “March: Grandioso”, selections from “The Greatest Showman”, “March On An Irish Air”, “Flight Of Valor”, “Americans We”, and end the concert with “The Stars-Spangled Banner."

An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lions Club popcorn wagon.

The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Farmers Market from 4 to 7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Grief Share Loss of Spouse Memorial event set

MATTOON — Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon will host a free Grief Share Loss of Spouse Memorial event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16.

The program will include a question and answer session with Lisa Fryman Trueblood, an insightful video on dealing with the challenges of losing a spouse, a free book, a take home craft, refreshments and a discussion time.

The event will close with a launch of biodegradable balloons in honor of those who are gone but not forgotten.

You may go to Broadway cc.org/Events to pre register which is strongly encouraged to be sure enough materials are available. Support persons are welcome but must be included in preregistration. For more information, contact 217-235-4009.

4th Annual Car Show and Blessing of the Cars to be held

MATTOON — Broadway Christian Church's 4th Annual Car Show and Blessing of the Cars will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at South 9th Street, Mattoon.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.

The first 50 registrants will receive a dash plaque. First- and second-place trophies will be awarded for each class and one vehicle will be chosen for the Minister’s Choice Award. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. with awards given out at 1 p.m.

Concessions will be provided by Kep's Cooking and SweeTea'z Traveling Tea Trailer.

Strasburg seeking volunteers to help with celebration

STRASBURG — The Village of Strasburg will be celebrating their 150th Anniversary in 2024. A planning organizational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at the Strasburg Community Center. All village and country residents are invited to attend.