WHAT'S HAPPENING: Take and Make Crafts, Strasburg fundraiser, Toledo Community fun day

Take and Make Craft available
CHARLESTON — Join the Charleston Public Library for a handprint hermit crab Kid’s Take and Make Craft designed for ages 3-12 with parental assistance as needed.
Kid’s Take and Make Crafts will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk through Sunday, June 6, one per child, while supplies last.
Supplies you will need at home include: safety scissors; glue; and crayons, markers, colored pencils. Complete instructions are provided. Parental supervision is advised. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.
'Berries and burgers' fundraiser set
STRASBURG — SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network) will host a "Berries and Burgers" Thursday, June 3, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Strasburg Community Center.
They’ll be serving homemade strawberry shortcake, grilled pork burgers and hot dogs. Dine in or order food to go. Proceeds support Strasburg park improvement projects.
Community Family Fun Day scheduled
TOLEDO — Calvary Tabernacle is hosting “Community Family Fun Day” Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neal Park “Rez” in Toledo.
The public is invited to come out and bring the kids for free bounce houses and games. Food will be served, including free hot dogs, drinks and snow cones.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CalTabToledo
Registration for Windsor 5K run
WINDSOR — The Windsor High School Class of 2022 is sponsoring this year’s Harvest Picnic 5k Run on Saturday, Aug. 21, to raise money for their senior class trip. Those who register by Sunday, Aug. 1, receive a T-shirt.
If interested, you can download a registration form from the school’s website, www.windsor.k12.il.us. If you have any questions, to contact Lesley Baker at bakerle@windsorcusd.org or Monica Carl at carlm@windsorcusd.org.