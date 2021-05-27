WHAT'S HAPPENING: Take and Make Crafts, Strasburg fundraiser, Toledo Community fun day

Take and Make Craft available

CHARLESTON — Join the Charleston Public Library for a handprint hermit crab Kid’s Take and Make Craft designed for ages 3-12 with parental assistance as needed.

Kid’s Take and Make Crafts will be available for pick up at the KidSpace desk through Sunday, June 6, one per child, while supplies last.

Supplies you will need at home include: safety scissors; glue; and crayons, markers, colored pencils. Complete instructions are provided. Parental supervision is advised. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

'Berries and burgers' fundraiser set

STRASBURG — SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network) will host a "Berries and Burgers" Thursday, June 3, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Strasburg Community Center.

They’ll be serving homemade strawberry shortcake, grilled pork burgers and hot dogs. Dine in or order food to go. Proceeds support Strasburg park improvement projects.

Community Family Fun Day scheduled