WHAT'S HAPPENING: Third Saturday Market in Arthur

Saturday Market in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur will continue Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, Arthur, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many vendors will be onsite with unique gifts for holiday shopping, including The Blue Sage Apiaries from Moweaqua; their honey has won at the Illinois State Fair as well as the American Bee Federation Honey Show.

Santa Claus will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for photos. There will be also be crafts for young shoppers to do.

Organizers are taking January and February off to work on new ideas for 2022. The first bazaar of 2022 will be held March 19.

For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.

