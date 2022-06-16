WHAT'S HAPPENING: Third Saturday Market, Truck and Tractor Pull, and more!

Marshall City Band concert
MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.
The concert will feature "The Gladiator March”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Irish Tune from County Derry”, “Around the World in 80 Measures”, “Hosts of Freedom March”, “Abington Ridge”, selections from “Hairspray," “Kentucky Sunrise”, “The Drunken Sailor”, “The Klaxon”, a performance of “Il Nostro Ragazzo Dolce” (Our Sweet Boy), a song written and performed in memory of Drew Keown who played clarinet in the Marshall City Band for six years, and concluding with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”.
An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lion’s Club popcorn wagon. The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers Market is open from 4-7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.
Saturday Market in Arthur
ARTHUR — The Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur will continue Saturday, June 18, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., welcoming the ladies from the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur.
The Center accommodates Amish children with various disabilities. They will be serving a lunch to benefit the Center. The lunch will include cheese soup, cakes and cinnamon rolls, along with farm-fresh eggs.
Due to no internet service at the Otto Center, only cash and checks will be accepted.
For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at
blackwell.joann@ymail.com. Embarras volunteer work day
CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Lake Charleston to help with the Urban Butterfly Initiative.
Participants will remove goldenrod in the planting by the red barn at the entrance.
All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.
Visit
www.embarrasstewards.org for more information. Breakfast to support Two Story Outhouse Festival
GAYS — An all-you-can eat breakfast to support the Two Story Outhouse Festival will be held Saturday, June 18, at the Village Hall in Gays.
The meal includes biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, hash browns and drink. Serving will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. or until they run out. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Crazy Casey Day to be held Saturday
CASEY — The Casey Chamber of Commerce will hold Crazy Casey Day Saturday, June 18.
There’ll be a car show downtown from noon to 3 p.m., food trucks from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and city-wide yard sales.
For more information, visit Chamber's Facebook page.
Corn Belt Truck and Tractor Pull on Sunday
CHARLESTON — The 16th annual Corn Belt Shrine Club Truck and Tractor Pull comes to the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Sunday, June 18.
Three truck classes and four tractor classes will compete. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. with the pull beginning at 6 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and kids 6 and under get in free.
With the public's support over the years, the Corn Belt Shrine Club has donated over $1 million to Shriner's Hospital for Children. For more information, contact 217-259-1229.
Alpha Upsilon to hold chapter picnic
MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon will hold its chapter picnic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
The location has been moved from Peterson Park to their meeting room at the KofC Hall, due to the hot temperatures predicted.
All members are asked to bring a covered dish and/or drinks. Table service and fried chicken will be supplied by the incoming officers.
RSVP by Monday, June 20, to 217-848-2774.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
From the Nov. 22, 1992, Journal Gazette, this photo of Cosmic Blue Comics in Mattoon; where I spent virtually every Saturday afternoon for about two years. That small back room you see just off to the right of the Coca-Cola sign was where they kept the many, and I mean many, long-boxes of back issues. I still own my bagged copy of "Tales of the Beanworld" issue No. 1 that I found back there. Sadly, this location is now just a "greenspace".
Mattoon Arcade
Pictured, Shelbyville's Bob Murray from the June 2, 1982, Journal Gazette, displaying his dominance over the TRON arcade game at the "Carousel Time" arcade at the Cross County Mall, later to be the Aladdin's Castle, soon thereafter to be not a thing anymore. I spent just about every Saturday at that arcade, perhaps with that exact same haircut. No overalls, though. I was more of an "Ocean Pacific" kind of kid.
Icenogle's
Pictured, from the Nov. 28, 1988, Journal Gazette, Icenogle's grocery store. Being from Cooks Mills, we didn't often shop at Icenogle's...but when we did, even as a kid, I knew it was the way a grocery store is supposed to be in a perfect world, and that's not just because they had wood floors, comic books on the magazine rack, or plenty, and I mean plenty, of trading cards in wax packs.
Cooks Mills
I had long since moved away from Cooks Mills by the time this Showcase item about Adam's Groceries ran in the June 13, 1998, Journal Gazette, but there was a time when I very well could have been one of those kids in that photo; for if it was summer, and you had a bike, and you lived in Cooks Mills, that's where you ended up. At last report, they still had Tab in the Pepsi-branded cooler in the back. I'm seriously considering asking my money guy if I could afford to reopen this place.
Mister Music
Pictured, from the July 16, 1987, Journal Gazette, this ad for Mister Music, formerly located in the Cross County Mall. I wasn't buying records at that age, but I would eventually, and that's where it all went down. If you don't think it sounds "cool" to hang out at a record store with your buddies on a Friday night, a piping-hot driver's license fresh in your wallet, you'd be right. But it's the best a geek like me could do. Wherever you are today, owners of Mister Music, please know that a Minutemen album I found in your cheap bin changed my life.
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Portrait of the author as a young man, about to throw a guitar through a target at that year's Sound Source Music Guitar Throwing Contest, from the April 18, 1994, Journal Gazette. Check out my grunge-era hoodie, and yes...look carefully, those are Air Jordans you see on my feet. Addendum: despite what the cutline says, I did not win a guitar.
Pictured, clipped from the online archives at
JG-TC.com, a photo from the April 18, 1994, Journal Gazette of Sound Source Music Guitar Throwing Contest winner, and current JG-TC staff writer, Clint Walker.
Vette's
Here today, gone tomorrow, Vette's Teen Club, from the June 20, 1991, Journal Gazette. I wasn't "cool" enough to hang out at Vette's back in it's "heyday," and by "cool enough" I mean, "not proficient enough in parking lot fights." If only I could get a crack at it now.
FutureGen
FutureGen: The end of the beginning, and eventually, the beginning of the end, from the Dec. 19, 2007, JG-TC. I wish I had been paying more attention at the time. I probably should have been reading the newspaper.
