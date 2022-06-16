WHAT'S HAPPENING: Third Saturday Market, Truck and Tractor Pull, and more!

Marshall City Band concert

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.

The concert will feature "The Gladiator March”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Irish Tune from County Derry”, “Around the World in 80 Measures”, “Hosts of Freedom March”, “Abington Ridge”, selections from “Hairspray," “Kentucky Sunrise”, “The Drunken Sailor”, “The Klaxon”, a performance of “Il Nostro Ragazzo Dolce” (Our Sweet Boy), a song written and performed in memory of Drew Keown who played clarinet in the Marshall City Band for six years, and concluding with “The Stars-Spangled Banner”.

An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lion’s Club popcorn wagon. The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers Market is open from 4-7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Saturday Market in Arthur

ARTHUR — The Third Saturday Market Bazaar in Arthur will continue Saturday, June 18, at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., welcoming the ladies from the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur.

The Center accommodates Amish children with various disabilities. They will be serving a lunch to benefit the Center. The lunch will include cheese soup, cakes and cinnamon rolls, along with farm-fresh eggs.

Due to no internet service at the Otto Center, only cash and checks will be accepted.

For more information, contact JoAnn Blackwell at blackwell.joann@ymail.com.

Embarras volunteer work day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Lake Charleston to help with the Urban Butterfly Initiative.

Participants will remove goldenrod in the planting by the red barn at the entrance.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Breakfast to support Two Story Outhouse Festival

GAYS — An all-you-can eat breakfast to support the Two Story Outhouse Festival will be held Saturday, June 18, at the Village Hall in Gays.

The meal includes biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, hash browns and drink. Serving will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. or until they run out. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Crazy Casey Day to be held Saturday

CASEY — The Casey Chamber of Commerce will hold Crazy Casey Day Saturday, June 18.

There’ll be a car show downtown from noon to 3 p.m., food trucks from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and city-wide yard sales.

For more information, visit Chamber's Facebook page.

Corn Belt Truck and Tractor Pull on Sunday

CHARLESTON — The 16th annual Corn Belt Shrine Club Truck and Tractor Pull comes to the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston on Sunday, June 18.

Three truck classes and four tractor classes will compete. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. with the pull beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and kids 6 and under get in free.

With the public's support over the years, the Corn Belt Shrine Club has donated over $1 million to Shriner's Hospital for Children. For more information, contact 217-259-1229.

Alpha Upsilon to hold chapter picnic

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon will hold its chapter picnic at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

The location has been moved from Peterson Park to their meeting room at the KofC Hall, due to the hot temperatures predicted.

All members are asked to bring a covered dish and/or drinks. Table service and fried chicken will be supplied by the incoming officers.

RSVP by Monday, June 20, to 217-848-2774.

