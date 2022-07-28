WHAT'S HAPPENING: Todd Morton benefit; Tractor show; Dog Days of Summer event

Marshall City

Band to play

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform a concert this Friday on the Clark County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m., under the direction of Heather Setzer

The concert will feature “On the Mall”, “Medley From Shrek”, “An American Portrait” featuring Duane Caperton on euphonium, “Hymn to the Fallen” from the motion picture “Saving Private Ryan”, “Zeus: King of the Gods”, “How the West Was Won”, “Movie Blockbusters”, soundtrack highlights from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Brass Brilliante” featuring the trombone section, and conclude with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

An ice cream social will be held in conjunction with this week’s concert along with popcorn from the Lions Club popcorn wagon.

The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Farmers Market from 4 to 7:30 p.m. around the courthouse square.

Benefit set for Morton family

MATTOON — A benefit to help raise funds to ease medical costs for Todd Morton and his family will be held at the Mattoon Moose Lodge from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

Morton was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019.

This event will feature a silent auction, live music, a meal, 50/50 raffle, bake sale. If you’d like to donate an item for the silent auction, contact Tina at 217-294-1899.

Club to hold

tractor show

MARTINSVILLE — Clark County Antique Power Club is preparing for its next tractor show to be held Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Martinsville Fairgrounds.

There will be games, food, music, barrel train rides, tractor and farm equipment displays, a live wire accident demonstration, and home-made ice cream both days.

Vendor booths will be available Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for information about being a vendor, call Nancy Wilson-217-826-5940.

A car cruise will be held in conjunction with the tractor cruise at 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Kathleen Horsley-217-826-2244.

Any other questions about the show should be directed to Joe McManus at 217-264-6052.

Dog event

in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE — The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will present Dog Days of Summer from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug 5, in downtown Terre Haute.

Leading up to the event, community members and their dogs will help raise funds for Team of Mercy, a non-profit organization who assists survivors of suicide. The top 24 dogs (by funds raised) will be invited to participate in a dog show. At the dog show, the Top Dog will be announced but there will be a few other fun awards dogs can compete for.

This event will also feature a dog-friendly foam party, doggie obstacle course, dog-friendly vendors, K-9 demonstration, live music, gourmet hot dog food vendor and more.