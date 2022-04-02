WHAT'S HAPPENING: WCTU meeting; and more...

WCTU to hold meeting

MATTOON — Woman's Christian Temperance Union women and men will meet at 10 a.m., Monday, April 4, at at Denny's Restaurant in Mattoon.

National Reading Program information and literature will be available. Members are also reminded to save empty shoeboxes for the Samaritan Purse Christmas Children project. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, call 217-234-9827

Comfort for older adults meeting set

CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston is welcoming the community to a Sunday Chat about safety and comfort for older adults in living and social spaces at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

April’s Sunday Chat presenter is Kathleen O’Rourke of Eastern Illinois University's Department of Human Services and Community Leadership. O’Rourke is graduate coordinator of the M.A. in Aging Studies program. She will lead the group in an examination of strategies to promote safety and comfort for older adults in living and social spaces.

The program will feature O’Rourke’s interactive assessment tool for learning about the degree of safety and comfort for accommodating older adults --whether in their homes, social settings or buildings.

For more information, go to charlestonwesley.org or call the church at 217-345-3917.

