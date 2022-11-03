WHAT'S HAPPENING: Wind Symphony performance, railroad history, supporting butterflies and more

Workday set for

butterfly habitat

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the future Reasor Park Butterfly Habitat under the guidance of Urban Butterly Initiative founder and director Paul Switzer. Park at the south end of Reynolds Drive in Charleston.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

WCTU meeting

set for Nov. 7

CHARLESTON — Members of East Central Illinois Woman's Christian Temperance Union will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Lincoln Garden Restaurant in Charleston.

Members are asked to read and return material for the National Reading Program at the meeting so others can participate, as well as to bring packed, or partially packed shoeboxes, for Samaritan Purse Christmas Children distribution.

Call 217-234-9827 for any information.

Symphony, band

concert planned

CHARLESTON — The Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform Thursday, Nov. 10, at the The Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University.

The group will present an evening of American music at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. The concert will feature woks by Bremer, Dello Joio, Lowden, Sharp, Svanoe, and Ticheli.

Tickets are $6. The can be purchased at doudnatix.com, by calling 217-581-3110 or at the Doudna box office.

Neoga rail past

topic for talk

NEOGA — Jim Voris and Charles McKinney will present a "Neoga Stories" program taking a look back at the impact of the railroad to Neoga.

The program is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Neoga Building in Neoga.

Both men grew up in Neoga. McKinney was an employee for 17 years of the Norfolk Western, Norfolk Southern and Nickel Plate Railroads that crisscrossed the town.