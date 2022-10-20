WHAT'S HAPPENING: Windsor Elementary bonfire; 5K for CASA and more...

Windsor school

to host bonfire

WINDSOR — A community bonfire will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Windsor Elementary School. Hot dogs, desserts and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.

Embarras volunteer work day set

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fox Ridge State Park for bush honeysuckle and autumn olive. Take the Ridgeback Road and park at the Hickory Haven parking.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Coffee and CASA

at EIU stadium

CHARLESTON — The second annual 5K for Coffee and CASA run/walk event will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium South Pavilion.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Charleston/5kforCoffee. Registrations accepted up until race day.

This second running of the event will once again benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of East Central Illinois.

CASA advocates are appointed by the juvenile court judge to determine the best interests of children in the juvenile court system due to abuse and neglect. They currently serve 189 children in Coles and Cumberland counties.

As a premier sponsor, Starbucks of Mattoon and Charleston will provide registration and coffee.

This chip-timed event will feature a finisher medals and top finisher awards.