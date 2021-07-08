WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Free movies in Lytle Park

MATTOON — Free Movies in Lytle Park continues at dusk on Friday, July 9, with a screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" This is a free family-friendly event. Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The next scheduled movie will be on July 23 and will be "Tom and Jerry" (2021).

Bike Safety Rodeo in Casey

CASEY — Casey In Action has rescheduled its bike safety rodeo for 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 9. Kids from kindergarten to sixth grade are invited to the City Hall parking lot, West Alabama Avenue, for a free bike safety check, helmet fitting, and tips on riding.

Snacks and water will be provided and all kids will be eligible to win a new bike or helmet.

Oakland Fish Fry scheduled

OAKLAND — The Oakland Chamber of Commerce will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the lake park pavilion. Ice cream and cake will be available. Meal tickets are $10 for adults and $5 or kids 10 and under.

Marshall band concert set

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform a patriotic concert at 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn, under the direction of guest conductor, Jonathan Allender.

The concert will include “Hand Across the Sea”, “The Lion King”, “The Lord of the Rings”, “Russian Sailors’ Dance”, “The Wizard of Oz Fantasy”, “Superman Returns”, “Symphonic Chorale”, “Highlights from Harry Potter”, “Colonel Bogey March”, and conclude with the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Band concerts are free and open to the public and held each Friday evening through Aug. 13. In conjunction with most concerts, many organizations will host ice cream socials and provide refreshments alongside The Lions Club antique popcorn wagon.

New Take and Make craft available

CHARLESTON — Create a 3D Cactus craft at Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Kids Take and Make, available for pick up at the KidSpace desk Monday, July 12, through Sunday, July 18, while supplies last.

Supplies you will need at home are safety scissors, glue/glue stick, and crayons/colored pencils. Instructions are included.

This is a free program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, call 217-345-1514.

Mattoon VFW Bingo to resume

MATTOON — Mattoon VFW Post 4325 Women's Auxiliary will be restarting its Monday night Bingo at 7 p.m. July 12. Selling cards begins at 6 p.m. with new rules in place. Fifteen games total with a coverall game included. For more information, call 217-235-0654. This event is for those 18 and older.

