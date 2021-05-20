WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Toledo Spring Festival to be held
TOLEDO — The Toledo Spring Festival will be held from Thursday, May 20-Sunday, May 23 in Downtown Toledo.
The festival will feature a carnival, vendor fair, pageants, parades, a car show and performances by The Jake Hoult Band on Saturday and Jane Doe Band on Sunday.
For a complete schedule visit www.facebook.com/ToledoSpringFestival
Take and Make Crafts at Charleston Public Library
CHARLESTON — Ladybug hats are this month's Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Kid’s Take and Make Craft designed for ages 3-12 with parental assistance as needed.
This Take and Make Craft will be available for pick up in person or through their curbside service though Sunday, May 23, or while supplies last. For curbside pickup, just call the curbside phone number posted in the parking lot to let us know how many crafts you would like, and staff will bring them to the pickup table in the foyer for pick-up.
For this Ladybug Hat craft, supplies you will need at home include: safety scissors; glue, tape or stapler; and crayons, markers, or colored pencils. Complete instructions are provided. As always, parental supervision is advised. This is a free children’s program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.
Embarras volunteer conservation day
CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a Conservation Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at Lake Charleston. Park at the dam. Participants will drive across the dike to cut and stump spray bush honeysuckle on the north side of the lake.
All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.
Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information. To receive email notifications, contact thorsenhutton@gmail.com.
'Berries and burgers' fundraiser to be held in Strasburg
STRASBURG — SCAN (Strasburg Community Action Network) will host a "Berries and Burgers" Thursday, June 3 from 4:30-6:30 pm. at the Strasburg Community Center.
They’ll be serving homemade strawberry shortcake, grilled pork burgers and hot dogs. Dine in or order food to go. Proceeds support Strasburg park improvement projects.