WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Toledo Spring Festival to be held

TOLEDO — The Toledo Spring Festival will be held from Thursday, May 20-Sunday, May 23 in Downtown Toledo.

The festival will feature a carnival, vendor fair, pageants, parades, a car show and performances by The Jake Hoult Band on Saturday and Jane Doe Band on Sunday.

For a complete schedule visit www.facebook.com/ToledoSpringFestival

Take and Make Crafts at Charleston Public Library

CHARLESTON — Ladybug hats are this month's Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Kid’s Take and Make Craft designed for ages 3-12 with parental assistance as needed.

This Take and Make Craft will be available for pick up in person or through their curbside service though Sunday, May 23, or while supplies last. For curbside pickup, just call the curbside phone number posted in the parking lot to let us know how many crafts you would like, and staff will bring them to the pickup table in the foyer for pick-up.