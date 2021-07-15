What’s Happening

Marshall band concert set

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform a patriotic concert at 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn, under the direction of guest conductor Jonathan Allender.

The concert will include “The High School Cadets”, from Walt Disney’s “Aladdin”, “Elegy” for the U.S.S. Arizona, “Whiplash”, “Ashokan Farewell”, “Music for a Darkened Theatre”, “The Blues Brothers Revue”, “The Gladiator March”, “American Folk Suite”, “Amazing Grace”, “Among the Clouds”, and conclude with the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Band concerts are free and open to the public and held each Friday evening through Aug. 13. In conjunction with most concerts, many organizations will host ice cream socials and provide refreshments alongside The Lions Club antique popcorn wagon.

New Take and Make craft available

CHARLESTON — If you missed a craft from Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Kids Take and Make or Teen Craftivity, or if you really enjoyed some and want to make them again, the Charleston Carnegie Public Library offers a last chance repeat craft week with most of this summer’s crafts available for pick up at the KidSpace desk from Monday, July 21, through Sunday, July 27, while supplies last. Crafts include scratch art, shrink art, Model Magic clay, sidewalk chalk and more.

Supplies you will need at home will vary depending on the craft. Parental supervision is advised. Instructions are included. This is a free children’s and teen program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-1514.

