Williams' handiwork part of SBL Holiday Festival auction

MATTOON — Behind his house, Mattoon resident Greg Williams’ wood shop resides in a garage, outfitted with a stockpile of wood, plenty of tools and past creations that tell the story of his craftsmanship.

This year, a finely-crafted entertainment center created in his wood shop will be auctioned off at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival.

Though this is the first time he’s crafted furniture for the Holiday Festival, Williams has been creating wood works for 39 years. Starting in 1983, he taught himself how to create different objects through woodworking.

“I just really enjoy crafting different furniture and objects,” Williams said. “It’s relaxing, it’s a little bit of a challenge, I’ve done just about everything.”

Williams said his inspiration to start woodworking came about in the late 70s and early 80s, when Norm Abram’s show, “This Old House,” became popular. Williams bought Abram’s book and decided, “I can do this stuff.”

For him, quality is the most important thing. Since he devotes a lot of time making pieces for others, he wants to make sure it’s well put together. “If I don’t like it, I’ll take it apart and I’ll redo it,” he explained.

Melissa McDaniel, the Coles County Habitat for Humanity executive director, recommended to Kim Lockart, the SBL special events officer, to have an entertainment center in the live auction. Williams said he wanted to give something for the Holiday Festival auction because he wanted someone to be able to use it.

Crafted from maple wood, the entertainment center stands 77 inches tall, just under 22 inches wide and 85 inches long. It features nine shelves (some with lights), four drawers and three cabinets. In total, Williams said it probably took him about a month to put it together.

The SBL Holiday Festival online silent auction is currently underway, featuring home décor, wreaths and more. The silent auction ends at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

The gala and live auction, which take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, features furniture, like Williams’ entertainment center, and trips, entertainment packages and ornately decorated trees.

The gala is sold out, but you can still participate in the live auction. Live auction raffle tickets are available for $100 each, and if your ticket is drawn, the item you want is automatically yours. You need not be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the SBL website, by clicking “Learn More” on the Holiday Festival tab on the home page.