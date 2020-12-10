Wonderland in Lights on display in Effingham

EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce another year of the Wonderland in Lights.

Each year, Community Park is transformed into a winter wonderland. Wonderland in Lights, a drive-thru light display, features a variety of lighted holiday scenes including reindeer flight school, Santa coming down the chimney, a Nativity scene, a gingerbread house and more. To help you get into the Christmas spirit, the Effingham CVB, along with 97.9 XFM and KJ Country 102.3, bring you the option to tune into continuous Christmas music on 90.7 FM while you drive through the display.

The display is officially open now, and runs through the new year. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue in Effingham.

Santa visits the Wonderland in Lights every Saturday to greet children and visitors as they pass through the lights. The Wonderland in Lights drive-thru light display is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, please call 217-342-5310 or visit www.visiteffinghamil.com.

