YMCA announces 2022 Lytle Park Triathlon

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced that it will hold its 2022 Lytle Park Triathlon on Saturday, June 18, starting at 8:30 a.m.

“Our competitors ended up having a great time last year despite battling a summer storm, so we can’t wait to do it again and see what they accomplish this year,” Race Director Sarah Dowell said.

The Lytle Park Tri is a sprint triathlon with a 300 meter swim, 12.5 mile bike ride, and 3.1 mile run. All stages of the race start and end at the park. “Mid-June is the perfect time to be outside enjoying our beautiful town and parks,” Dowell said. “It’s just such a unique experience for triathletes.”

Participants can register as an individual or as a team. Early Registration is $65 for an individual and $150 for a team and ends June 11. Late Registration is $70 for an individual and $165 for a team and ends June 17. There is no registration on the day of the event.

The deadline to be guaranteed a race shirt is Tuesday, May 31. Awards will be given to the top two finishers in each age/gender division. Registration is available online at www.mattoonymca.org.

