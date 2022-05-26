YMCA announces 35th Annual Run For the Bagel

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the 2022 Run for the Bagel to be held in conjunction with Mattoon Bagelfest on Saturday, July 23rd.
This is the 35th year for the event that offers 5k (3.1 miles) and 10k (6.2 miles) routes that start at KC Summers and wind through Mattoon.
“Over the years we have perfected the race route so that our participants can enjoy some shady and flat roads as they run through town,” Race Director Sarah Dowell said. “Our community loves to come out and cheer on the runners and walkers, which makes it even more fun.”
Participants who register by Friday, July 1 are guaranteed a race shirt. The shirts, which incorporate a themed bagel design each year, have become collectors items with many participants. The 35th Annual Run for the Bagel starts at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. Registration is available at www.mattoonymca.org or www.raceentry.com. Questions can be directed to Sarah Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org.
