MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the 2023 Run for the Bagel to be held on Saturday, July 22, in conjunction with Mattoon Bagelfest.

This is the 36th year for the event that offers 5k (3.1 miles) and 10k (6.2 miles) routes that start at KC Summers Toyota and wind through Mattoon. This year’s theme is Return of the Bagel.

“Over the years we have perfected the race route so that our participants can enjoy some shady and flat roads as they run through town,” race director Sarah Dowell said. “Our community loves to come out and cheer on the runners and walkers, which makes it even more fun.”

Participants who register by July 4 are guaranteed a race shirt.

The run starts at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available at mattoonymca.org or www.raceentry.com. Questions can be directed to Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org.