Zero1 USA pro wresting to return Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — Zero 1 USA professional wrestling plans to hold a "Homecoming" event Saturday night as it returns to Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium for the first time since before the COVID-19 outbreak began.

"We are beyond ecstatic over our return to our home fan base," said Zero 1 USA promoter David Cavazos of Mattoon in a press release.

The matches will include former Zero 1 USA junior heavyweight champion Victor Analog vs. Anakin Murphy, veteran DaCobra vs. newcomer Devonte Knox, former tag team champions Jordan Perry and Joey O'Riley of “The Lowlifes” vs. newcomers "The Young Goats," world heavyweight champion Camaro Jackson vs. "The Monster Justin Kyle, and former world heavyweight champion Jake Dirden vs. Connelly.

Cavazos said their main event will be the culmination of a "feud that is over two years in the making" with the junior heavyweight championship on the line.

"Jake Lander and Jimmy Karryt have faced each other in nearly every type of scenario conceivable, and nearly killed each other last month at the Decatur Civic Center in a four-way ladder match," Cavazos said. "But on Saturday, they will do it one more time. No gimmicks. The championship can only change hands by pin fall or submission."

Cavazos said front row tickets are sold out and a limited amount of general admission tickets remain available via www.Zero1usa.com/tickets. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the matches will start at 7 p.m. at the auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

