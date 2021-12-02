 Skip to main content
Zero1 USA wrestling event planned Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — Zero1 USA professional wrestling returns to the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 4, for a night of independent professional wrestling.

Special guest of the evening is WWE Hall of Famer Sunny a.k.a. Tammy Lynn Sytch with special autograph and photograph packages available at www.zero1usa.com/sunny while tickets for the event are available at www.zero1usa.com/tickets.

In addition to this very special guest appearance, attendees will be treated to a junior heavyweight title match as Jimmy “Powder Keg” Karryt puts his title on the line against Sabin Gauge.

Camaro Jackson, SK Bishop and Campbell Myers “The Premier” also take on Jake Lander (number one contender to Camaro Jackson's 01 USA heavyweight title), Jordan Perry and Joey O'Riley in the main event.

Rahne Victoria will also face Trish Adora after being absent from in-ring action with Zero1, USA for more than a year.

Doors open at 6 p.m., preshow begins at 6:30 p.m. with the opening bell for the main show at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.zero1usa.com/tickets the above site or at the door!

