Zero1 USA wrestling event planned Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — Zero1 USA returns to Mattoon for a night of pro wrestling this Saturday at The Burgess-Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave.

In action at this Saturday's "Fighting for Honor" event, fan favorite Tanner Keeler will go one-on-one with Derek Neal, an old-school grappler whom has deemed himself “The King’s Roadslayer.”

The women of Zero1 USA will also be in action as “Authentic” Rahne Victoria faces off against familiar rival Chelsea Durden.

Some of the historic championships of Zero1 USA will be on the line as well, as Country Air defend the Tag Team Titles against a team TBA, Mat Fitchett defends the Jr. Heavyweight Title against former champion Victor Analog, and Jake Lander defends his newly-won Heavyweight Title against another former champion Warhorse.

The main event will feature a modern-age grappling affair between Joey O’Riley and internationally-acclaimed former World Champion “The Octopus” Jon Gresham. Divided into six rounds, each lasting five minutes, these two will battle it out to see who has the right to be deemed a top star in Zero1 USA.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m.; come early for pre-show action.