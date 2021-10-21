Zero1 USA wrestling event planned Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — Zero1 USA professional wrestling plans to celebrate its 15th anniversary by holding matches Saturday evening at Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium.

The Mattoon-based wrestling promoter's match lineup is scheduled to include "The Premier" duo defending its tag team titles against "The Lowlifes," "The Powder Keg" Jimmy Karryt defending his junior heavyweight title against “Mr. TV” Victor Analog, and "The Premier" leader Camaro Jackson defending his world heavyweight champion title against Tanner Keeler.

"A major update on the future of the Zero1 USA women's championship will be announced at the show," said Zero1 USA spokesman Christopher Cunningham. "Don't forget to dress up like your favorite wrestling personalities, cartoons, or whatever because we will be having our annual Halloween costume contest and prizes will be awarded for best costume in children's and adult categories."

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.zero1usa.com/tickets. The matches begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave., where the doors will open at 6 p.m.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

