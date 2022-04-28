Zero1 USA wrestling event planned this weekend in Mattoon

MATTOON — Zero1 USA returns to Mattoon for another exciting night of pro wrestling on Saturday, April 30, at The Burgess-Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave.

Catch multiple exciting matches, as well as an appearance from special guest, Australian Women’s Wrestling Star Shazza McKenzie. Also featured on the fight card, Jimmy Karryt will defend the Junior Heavyweight Title against Mat Fitchett; a triple-threat match between Devonte Knox, Anakin Murphy, and newcomer Jaques Kennedy; a singles match between DaCobra and Zero1 title contender Joey O’Riley; a No-Disqualifications Match between Mad Dog Connelly and Jake Lander, and more.