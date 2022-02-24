Zero1 USA wrestling event planned this weekend in Mattoon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON —  This weekend, Zero1 USA brings a double-header event to Mattoon.

On Saturday it’s “New Year’s Retribution.” This event will see the the women’s and tag team titles on the line with Mad Dog Connelly v. Tanner Keeler, Anakin Murphy v. Davey Vega, and more.

Sunday sees the first-ever Kings & Queen Tournament, where men, women, and non-binary competitors alike will battle it out to crown the true royal highness of Zero1 USA. This event will also see a steel cage main event, to feature Camaro Jackson defending his heavyweight championship against Jake Lander.

Cost is $30 for a combo package of both nights of wrestling, or $20 per show. Tickets are available at www.zero1usa.com/tickets or at the door.

