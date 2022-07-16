Lucy Bagwell crowned as Little Miss Bagelfest 2022

MATTOON — Lucy Bagwell, 8, was crowned Little Miss Bagelfest on Saturday during the opening event for a full week of festival activities.

The Riddle Elementary School third-grader also was presented with the Best Personality award by the judges during this pageant at The Fields Church in Mattoon. Lucy and the other contestants fielded questions from 2021 Teen Miss Bagelfest Alexandria Wells, such as what they want to do when they grow up.

"When I grow up, I want to be a doctor so I can help people," Lucy said in response. She wore a yellow dress borrowed from a friend and told Wells that turquoise is her favorite color, "because it's a mixture of blue and green."

Lucy, a young veteran of other Little Bagelfest pageants, said afterward that she and her parents, Eric and Heather Bagwell, prepared for this year's event by building a small practice stage in their home.

"We asked questions to her on the stage to help her build her confidence," Heather Bagwell said, adding Lucy enjoys playing softball and other sports but also likes getting decked out for the Little Miss Bagelfest pageants. "She likes to dress up. It's her thing. She's a girly girl, too."

Lucy said she had fun getting to know the other contestants and practicing their choregraphed dance routine to "Boom Chicka Boom" for this year's pageant, adding that all of their practices helped her feel less nervous on stage. She said she looks forward to riding along with the rest of the 2022 Miss Bagelfest court during the parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, from downtown to Peterson Park.

The Miss Bagelfest court members also traditionally help sell festival T-shirts and other souvenirs before the main stage concerts at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Peterson Park, and help serve up free bagels during the World's Biggest Bagel Breakfast, set for 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the park's Demars Center.

Other honorees at the 2022 Little Miss Bagelfest pageant were Runner-Up Aleenah Bennett, Little Miss Fan Favorite and Prettiest Smile Maggie McClain, Little Miss Prettiest Dress Kelijya Fleming, and Little Miss Most Photogenic and Prettiest Hair Wynter Thomas.

The other Little Miss Bagelfest contestants were Emery Butler, Dezirae Nation, Harlee Runner, Zella Schilling, Sofia Seba, Addison Dalton, Finley Aiston, Addison Mason and Mitchelle Hawkins.