Martinsville Agricultural Fair to offer free grandstand admission for most events

MARTINSVILLE — The upcoming Martinsville Agricultural Fair is slated to offer six nights of free grandstand admission, including for harness races, flat track drags, and truck and tractor pulls.

"In keeping with strong traditions of the fair, the week will kick off on Sunday, June 12, with a Community Worship Service, in front of the grandstand at 7 p.m.," said Normal Calvert, co-president of the fair. This year's service will feature local country and gospel artists Jake and Mikayla Hoult with a praise band and a message by Chet Snyder. Grandstand and gate admission will be free that night.

The fair's grandstand event lineup will also offer Great Midwest Trot and Pace harness racing, Monday; flat track drag racing, Tuesday; truck pulls, Wednesday; tractor pulls, Thursday; the Barnyard Scramble children's event, Friday; and the demolition derby, June 18. All nightly programs will start at 7 p.m., except for the harness racing at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Grandstand entry will be free Monday through Friday. Gate admission will be $5 per person, with free entry for ages 5 and under.

Calvert said attendees also can check out new, free activities at the fairgrounds, including a garden tractor pull, Tuesday; Lew-E’s Comedy and Circus Act on the midway, Tuesday-Saturday; petting zoo, Wednesday-Thursday; and "Touch a Tractor/Farm Equipment," Friday.

The fairgrounds will also host livestock and general products shows throughout the week.

The Linn Pavilion near downtown Martinsville will host free "Farm Fun for Kids" activities Tuesday-Thursday, plus a “Tot Rod Pulls” pedal tractor event at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Family Attraction Amusements is set return to the fair, with its carnival starting at 6 p.m. every evening Tuesday-June 18. Calvert said tickets and armbands, $25 each, for this state fair-level carnival will be sold on site.

The fairgrounds are located along South York Street on the south side of town. More information is available at www.martinsvilleagfair.com or the Martinsville Agricultural Fair page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

